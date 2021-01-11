This Just In

New school offers open house
Casper Christian School will be having its first open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Jan. 23, at its leased facilities inside Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh in Casper. The school will offer Christ-centered academic excellence for students in grades 6-12 beginning in the fall of 2021. There will be door prizes, giveaways, refreshments, and tuition discounts for early registration at the open house. For more information, call 258-9011 or visit casperchristianschool.org.
Dual language immersion for kindergarteners
School choice registration is underway in Natrona County through Jan. 24. Families of incoming kindergarten students who are interested in the Dual Language Immersion programs must fill out a Parent Commitment Form, for consideration of potential enrollment into the program(s).
Dual Language Immersion is a parent choice program that begins in kindergarten at the following schools: Paradise Valley Elementary School (Mandarin Chinese), Park Elementary School (Spanish), and Verda James Elementary School (Spanish). Parents and guardians must choose the DLI option during school choice registration and fill out the Parent Commitment Form to be eligible for potential enrollment into the DLI program(s).
The DLI program continues into middle school at CY (Mandarin Chinese) and Dean Morgan (Spanish). Students must be enrolled in the elementary program beginning in kindergarten in order to be eligible to continue in middle school.
Specialty classes at rec center
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.
Cooking with Kids or Teens is the perfect class for youth ages 8-12 or teens ages 13-16 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Students will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring, and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Kid’s class meets on Monday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the teen class from 5:40 to 6:40 p.m., beginning January 25. Fees are $58 with a $12 discount for those with a CRC annual pass.
The kids are out of school on Jan. 18 and Feb. 12 and 15, and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Babysitting 101 for ages 11-14 will be offered on Jan. 30 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Students will learn likes and dislikes of children, safety tips, basic first aid and prepare a fun, practical tote bag to take on jobs. The $22 fee includes the bag, hand-outs, resource guide, and certificate of completion.
The Recreation Center is taking extra measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class sizes are limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers and masks may be required.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Fencing, gymnastics at rec center
Improve coordination, strength, and flexibility in the Casper Recreation Center’s sports classes beginning Jan. 18 or later.
Fencing or Foil classes for ages 9 and up will begin on Mondays 6:30 to 8 p.m. In this introductory class to the Olympic sport of fencing, students will learn to use the foil and basic foot work including advance, retreat, and lunge. Students with prior experience will continue to build on their skills and learn lines of attack, lines of defense, bouting rules and skills, and strategies. Classes are taught by Michael Bailey and Vincent Crolla. The registration fee is $79 for the nine-week session and for those students who don’t have their own equipment, there is an additional $10 equipment rental fee.
Parent/Tot Tumbling for ages 3 to 4 is held on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Children will have fun with a parent or adult family member learning basic tumbling moves and will be introduced to the balance beam, vault, and bars. Registration fee is $67 for the 8-week session.
Youth Beginning Gymnastics is for ages 5 and over and held on Saturdays from 10:20 to 11:20 a.m. Students will learn balance, coordination, and body awareness while working on tumbling, balance beam, vault, and bars. Registration fee is $80 for the 8-week session.
The new Rhythmic Gymnastics is for ages 7 to 12 (or age 6 with gymnastics or dance background). Students will develop strength, flexibility, agility, balance and hand-eye-foot coordination while learning apparatus skills (ribbons, balls, hoops, clubs, and ropes). This class is held Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Registration fee is $81 for the 8-week session.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited, so register today! For further information or to register for upcoming classes, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, register online at www.activecasper.com, or stop by 1801 E 4th St. Remember that masks are required to enter the facility and when social distancing is not possible during a class.