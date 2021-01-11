This Just In

Specialty classes at rec center

The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.

Cooking with Kids or Teens is the perfect class for youth ages 8-12 or teens ages 13-16 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Students will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring, and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Kid’s class meets on Monday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the teen class from 5:40 to 6:40 p.m., beginning January 25. Fees are $58 with a $12 discount for those with a CRC annual pass.

The kids are out of school on Jan. 18 and Feb. 12 and 15, and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Babysitting 101 for ages 11-14 will be offered on Jan. 30 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Students will learn likes and dislikes of children, safety tips, basic first aid and prepare a fun, practical tote bag to take on jobs. The $22 fee includes the bag, hand-outs, resource guide, and certificate of completion.