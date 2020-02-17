This Just In

Pastor Teri was born in Columbus, Ohio but came to Casper from Arvada, Colorado. Teri married her husband, Norris in 1984 and has three grown children.

Teri graduated from LTSG and Ilaff School of Theology in Denver in May 2005. Teri trained for and worked as a chaplain in hospitals and nursing homes. Her first pastor call was in January 2009. Teri specializes in temporary shorter-term ministry because it works best for her and her husband. Teri can do ministry in the church while her husband, Norris, maintains his routine and comfort zone in Boulder where he has lived for 58 years.

Teri and her husband are both Rotarians, living a life of service through church and Rotary. Teri hopes to be involved in a Rotary Club while in Casper, as well as be involved with other pastors in the area.

Come introduce yourselves to Pastor Teri at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings or Wednesday nights, March 11 and 25 during Lent. Soup suppers begin at 6 p.m., and worship follows at 7 p.m.

Food bank match successful

All across Wyoming, thank you to all the generous donors in Wyoming who helped secure the $10,000 match from Powder River Energy Foundation for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.