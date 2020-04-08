This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UU Casper online services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Online services are Sundays at 10 am. For the next several weeks the UU congregations in Laramie and Casper will be collaborating on Sunday services, transcending geography and coming together to celebrate the values and spiritual practices which keep our hearts and minds open to everything life sends our way! Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions.

On April 12, Rev. Leslie Kee will explore the theme of stewardship: we are called to stewardship of all that serves the flourishing of life. On April 19, the "Eco-Action!" service, led by UU Casper's Laura Gossman, Janet deVries and Leanne Woodfill, will be filled with good ideas for keeping our spirits up, our earthly home healthy, and welcoming in the opportunities for shaking off winter’s cobwebs. On April 26, UU Laramie's Jeff Lockwood will will wrap up a month of celebrating and affirming our responsibility to the web of creation.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 pm, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 am.