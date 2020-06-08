This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reality show searching for Wyoming couples

Ready to trade your heels in for hiking boots, to join your beau in the woods? This casting might be for you.

Sharp Entertainment is currently targeting Wyoming and neighboring states, looking for unmarried couples for a new TV documentary series. Using the tentative name “Mountain Love,” while it’s being cast, the show will follow couples where one half is willing to move from the city, to live with their “off-the-grid partner.”

In addition to TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé,” Sharp Entertainment is also behind Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions,” WE’s “Love After Lockup” and National Geographic’s “Doomsday Preppers,” among others. While it’s somewhat tough to predict with COVID-19, they are hoping it will film later this year.

The casting deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 10, 2020. You can email: MountainLoveCasting2020@gmail.com for more information.

Hospice grief camp for kids

Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has made some changes to its Kids Grief Camp for the summer, but is moving forward to continue to offer this valuable experience for the community’s kids.