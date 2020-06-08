This Just In

Reality show searching for Wyoming couples
Ready to trade your heels in for hiking boots, to join your beau in the woods? This casting might be for you.
Sharp Entertainment is currently targeting Wyoming and neighboring states, looking for unmarried couples for a new TV documentary series. Using the tentative name “Mountain Love,” while it’s being cast, the show will follow couples where one half is willing to move from the city, to live with their “off-the-grid partner.”
In addition to TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé,” Sharp Entertainment is also behind Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions,” WE’s “Love After Lockup” and National Geographic’s “Doomsday Preppers,” among others. While it’s somewhat tough to predict with COVID-19, they are hoping it will film later this year.
The casting deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 10, 2020. You can email: MountainLoveCasting2020@gmail.com for more information.
Hospice grief camp for kids
Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has made some changes to its Kids Grief Camp for the summer, but is moving forward to continue to offer this valuable experience for the community’s kids.
Dates for the day camp are now July 8 to 10 and August 3 to 5. Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Children ages 6-16 are invited to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with the free Kids Grief Camp. Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist children and teens in understanding their grief process. A safe place will be created for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.
It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.
What we are all experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is a form of grief as well, and it can be especially difficult for kids. Those concerns will also be addressed.
Organizers are working diligently on a plan that will include smaller groups, making sure campers will be appropriately distanced, adding sanitation stations, single-use items, and other appropriate measures to keep both campers and staff safe.
For more information or to register, please call Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at 577-4832.
Muddy Mountain road open
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Casper Field Office has reopened Muddy Mountain Road.
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.
Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Some areas of the road are still wet and the BLM is urging visitors to use caution when traveling on the mountain to prevent resource damage.
For more information, please call the BLM office at 261-7600.
Special Olympics training begins
In March, the decision was reached to stop all Special Olympics Wyoming activities through the end of May. Now, as the state of Wyoming is starting to ease on physical distancing guidelines and the sizes of groups, the organization will take steps to re-engage athletes, coaches and volunteers as well.
Starting on June 15, Special Olympics Wyoming will allow athlete training for golf, cycling, and equestrian events. The three sports listed are all outdoor sports and naturally allow for physical distancing.
“As we look forward to the summer, we will continue to monitor directives from the Department of Health and offer more frequent updates on allowable activities and plans as we approach our August, September, October competition schedule,” said Priscilla Dowse, President/CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming.
The organization has stepped up its promotion of fitness opportunities for athletes to participate in at home, but knows those don’t replace athlete’s opportunities to train and interact with others. So to continue the overreaching concern for athletes, partners, and volunteers’ wellbeing, Special Olympics Wyoming is looking at what they are considering a soft reopening.
Coaches and volunteers have also been informed that any gatherings under the auspices of Special Olympics Wyoming can have no more than 10 people (athletes, partners, and coaches), so please continue to be vigilant regarding the coronavirus. Follow preventative measures such as keeping hands clean, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
Golf classic Aug. 28
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 16th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, August 28, 2020. This popular golf tournament benefits local youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/FossGolf20
Registration includes 18 holes of golf with carts at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, a meal, and a morning of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st through 4th place teams and last place finish.
New tee off time for 2020. Golfer check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with tournament play starting at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $990 per five-person team or $200 per individual. Get your team registered before July 24, 2020, for an early bird discount. Sponsorship packages are also available. For more information, contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!