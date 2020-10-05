This Just In

Coffee with a cop Wednesday
The Casper College Criminal Justice Club will be hosting “Coffee with a Cop,” from 9 to 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the Tobin Dining Hall. The CCCJC will provide doughnuts and coffee at the free event.
Community members wishing to attend should park in the lot north of the Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium and use the elevator or the stairs through the Harry T. Thorson Institute of Business and then enter the fourth floor of the Casper College Student Union/University of Wyoming at Casper building and take the elevator or stairs to the first floor, according to Art Washut.
“Social distancing and masks will be required — masks can be removed when seated at a table and drinking or eating as long as distance is maintained,” said Washut, Casper College criminal justice instructor. Washut also noted that “Parking near the cafeteria will be reserved by campus security for those officers in marked units who may need to leave for an emergency.”
“Coffee with a Cop” is a national event designed to “ ... break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve,” according to the national “Coffee with a Cop” website.
Learn about those moths
“Moths of Natrona County,” will be the topic of the October Werner Wildlife Study Series at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Dwaine Wagoner will share photographs and natural history of the moths that enliven gardens and wild country during the warm months and survive Wyoming’s harsh winter, according to India Hayford, museum assistant. Wagoner describes himself as “an old curmudgeon with a high school diploma and an advanced degree of curiosity.”
According to Ms. Hayford, Wagoner is a longtime volunteer at the Werner Wildlife Museum and the Tate Geological Museum. “Dwaine has personally accounted for 579 of the 600 moth species currently registered with Butterflies and Moths of North America for Natrona County,” she said, adding, “Don’t miss this chance to hear Natrona County’s foremost moth expert speak on his favorite topic.”
“Natrona County Moths” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
No Democratic women's forums
Out of courtesy and respect for the health of attendees, Natrona County Democratic Women announce that there will be NO October or November luncheon.
Excel private school has openings
Excel Academy Private School has openings in all programs at this time. 2/3 class for 2 & 3-year-olds, Jr. Academy for potty-trained 3 to 6 years, and kinder-8th grades. Limited scholarships are available for 2/3 and Jr. Academy. Please call or stop by to schedule a tour. All students receive a personalized education to meet their needs and goals. For more information, call 237-3963 or www.excelacademywy.com.
Sign up for youth indoor soccer
Keep your kids active and moving as fall settles in. Registration is now open for indoor soccer league at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming in Casper. Sign up your children in grades K-8 for this eight-week league.
Games and practices will be held in one-hour increments weeknights between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Main Club, 1701 East K Street. The season is scheduled to run Oct. 26 to Dec. 17, 2020. Register by Oct. 15. All participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Registration fee is $25 plus $10 membership fee (if applicable).
COVID-19 health and safety precautions will be followed including social distancing when possible and spectators will be required to wear a mask. Equipment will be cleaned and sanitized.
Registration forms are available at bgccw.org/sports or at any Casper club site.
For more information, contact Jake at 235-5694, ext. 3, or jwilson@bgccw.org.
