This Just In

CHA offers CARES grant to food organizations

Casper Housing Authority announces a CARES Act grant funding opportunity open to all Wyoming organizations that grow, serve, distribute or provide food for people in need. Funding is available for food organizations to fund infrastructure, cold storage, transportation, and other needs. Organizations can request up to $100,000 in funding. Applications for funding can be found online at www.chaoffice.org and will be accepted until funding is expended. Grants will be reviewed and awarded as they are received.

“Working with the State of Wyoming to get these much needed funds on the ground, at this critical time, is definitely within our mission,” said Kim Summerall-Wright, executive director of Casper Housing Authority. “Wyoming people are hurting and we are here to help, in any way we can”.

While Casper Housing Authority is located in Natrona County, the funds are available to agencies, statewide. CHA has used their grant management expertise to create the simple and direct online application process. Applications will be graded through the specialized matrix and funding awarded as quickly as possible.