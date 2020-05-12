This Just In

-
First Saturday Study June 6
The First Saturday Study will resume at 9 a.m., on June 6 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. The topic will be on the Holy Spirit and his work. This is an interactive study and is open to all. Contact the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
