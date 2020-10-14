This Just In



Cascade Quartet performs Sunday

In these times when it's hard to travel, take a musical world journey with Great Falls, Montana's acclaimed Cascade String Quartet in a concert presented by the Casper Chamber Music Society at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Having collaborated with renowned artists including Yo-Yo Ma, the Ying Quartet and Philip Aaberg, the Cascade Quartet brings the highest quality chamber music to audiences in Montana and surrounding areas. Cascade Quartet members -- violinists Mary Papoulis and Megan Karls, violist Alyssa Roggow, and cellist Thad Suits -- also serve as principals in the Great Falls Symphony Orchestra and present concerts and educational school programs throughout the region. Karls and Roggow also wowed CCMS last year in their performance with bassist Marg Bergman as Trio Vivo. In this concert, enjoy the cozy classic sounds of Danish folk music, Dances of Panama by William Grant Still, the South African rhythms of Kevin Volans, then come back home to the native sounds of the American Plains. Admission $10 adults, $8 seniors 60+, free to students and to last year's season ticket holders. Masks and social distancing will be required of audience members. We'll also offer the opportunity to watch the performance online at no charge. Check https://www.facebook.com/CasperChamberMusicSociety/ for the link.