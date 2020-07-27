This Just In

You are the owner of this article.
Meditation for veterans

Mindfulness meditation training and stress management education is available through the Mindful Warrior Project. The training is free for all veterans. This August the classes will be held at Nancy English park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 and August 15. Beginning in September, the class will meet at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street. Same time, the first and third Saturday each month. This is not a religious program, but a healthy brain program provided by a licensed clinician. Info: 235-4143, extension 1206, ask for David.

