Town Crier: This Just In

Register for rec center classes

The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that registration is now open for summer classes beginning June 13 or later. A variety of classes will be offered including: Ballet Barre, Morning RIP, TaeKwon-Do, Basketball & Volleyball Skills Camps, Strider Camp, Cheerleading Clinic, Ballet, Clogging, Hip-Hop, Babysitting Clinic, Youth Pottery, Cooking with Kids, and Photography. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com.

The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.

The Recreation Division continues to work with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. As always, we appreciate your patronage and patience during this time, and look forward to seeing you soon!