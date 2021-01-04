This Just In
Wellness Wednesday addresses suicide
AARP Wyoming, The Wyoming Department of Health, and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health will kick off their Wellness Wednesdays Webinars event at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 with a free webinar, called Suicide and the Aging Population.
The presentation may be viewed at no cost by the public on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY/.
Wyoming Department of Health numbers from January 2018 suggest the highest suicide rates in the state per 100,000 Wyoming citizens comes in age bands of 70 and older, with a particular spike after age 80. On Jan. 6, Cathy Buschmeier, intentional injury prevention coordinator for the Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevention Program, will discuss an overview of suicide rates in Wyoming, as well as how COVID-19 has impacted Wyoming residents. Buschmeier will also touch on risk factors and suggestions for what to do if you believe a loved one is at-risk for suicide.
“This is a must-see to become informed on current suicide rates in Wyoming and learn about how you can care for your family members and friends who may be at risk during this tough time,” says Buschmeier.
The Wellness Wyoming Series will feature a series of half-hour wellness webinars specifically directed towards those age 50 and over on the first Wednesday of each month. The webinars may be viewed at no cost on AARP’s Facebook page. That address is: https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY/.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
January at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” follows the journey of the first space probe to venture beyond our solar system, searching out strange new worlds that orbit distant stars. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Dr. Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
New fitness at rec center
The next session of fitness and TaeKwon-Do classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center begin the week of Jan. 4. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress, and have fun exercising with friends.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays or Wednesdays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $63 for non-members and $51 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
A new Early bird Boot camp meets Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. Boot camp is a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves. Great for all levels of fitness! Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
Come and try out your first fitness class for FREE, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class.
A new session of Taekwon-Do begins Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. This Korean form of karate involves the skilled application of punches, kicks, blocks and dodges with bare hands and feet under the requirements of US and International TaeKwon-Do Federations. Beginners meet T/TH and advanced students also meet on Friday. Fees are $72 for beginners and $109 for advanced with a $12 discount for those with a Rec Center pass.
For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page--search Casper Recreation Division.
Casper Theater Company welcomes Erma Bombeck show
Some of you remember back in the ‘90’s, there was a humor columnist in over 900 newspapers nationwide, and an author of several books, named Erma Bombeck. Erma Bombeck was a dynamo with an easy laugh. “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End,” a play by Allison and Margaret Engel, is a loving tribute to Erma. The one woman show, starring Brenda Lyttle, is a comic look at one of the country’s most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation. Discover the story behind the woman who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected places of all…the truth.
The show performs Jan. 22-24, 29-31 at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., the Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets, $13 for seniors, $15 for adults, can be purchased at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, online at caspertheatercompany.net or 30 minutes prior to curtain. This would be a great valentine gift for that special lady. For more information, please call 267-7243.
HAWG ice fishing derby set
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual "HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30 and 31 at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.
Tickets are on sale now through Jan. 29 for $35 each on the website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar in Mills during regular business hours through Friday, January 29. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 until noon Saturday, Jan. 30.
Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Jan 30. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations, please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit the website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com .