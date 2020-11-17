Tickets for 'Merry Mixed-up Christmas' at CC on sale

Tickets for an original production by Casper College dance instructor Jodi Youmans-Jones are now on sale. The dance concert will run Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 6 and 12.

“Merry Mixed-up Christmas,” tells the story of “A Christmas Carol” through the eyes of a slightly confused grandparent played by Joan Davies. While telling her story, Davies’ character begins to confuse the characters from “A Christmas Carol” with characters from other popular Christmastime stories. “This is really a fantastical tale told with a flurry of glitter, twisting turns, jumps, and icy slides to get to the celebrated themes of the holiday season,” said Youmans-Jones.

Youmans-Jones wrote and choreographed “Merry Mixed-up Christmas” because “I felt the need to create something friendly, open, and easily enjoyed by the community at large,” she said. As she worked on the show, she found that she had to change it multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “There were many moments the production team and I wondered if we would ever be able to find the show within us. The idea of dancing with a mask, maintaining social distancing, and limiting audience participation was daunting,” she said.