Timpani concerto part of music festival

The Casper Mountain Music Festival chamber orchestra concert on June 20 at 3 p.m., will host a performance of Johann Fischer’s “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” a delightful Baroque work featuring the full chamber orchestra and soloist Genie Burkett. The composition is unique for its use of eight timpani.
A modern standard set of timpani, or kettledrums as they are frequently called, uses only four drums. Fischer’s work, composed in the late 17th century, uses eight drums tuned to the eight pitches of a major scale. Genie Burkett has performed as timpanist and percussionist with the Kansas City Philharmonic, the Augusta (Georgia) Symphony, and the Orquesta Sinfonica de Maracaibo (Venezuela) and Wyoming Symphony and she was the first timpanist from the United States to perform as principal timpani with the Orchestra Sinfonica RAI in Turin, Italy.
The performance will take place at the First United Methodist Church. The Casper Mountain Music Festival will feature two types of ensembles: the large chamber orchestra on June 20 and 27 at First United Methodist Church, and smaller ensembles at the Backward Distilling Company Tasting Room on June 22 at 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on June 23 at 12:15 p.m., and Gruner Brothers Brewing on June 25 at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the large chamber orchestra concerts are $10 at the door; the smaller chamber ensemble performances are open to the public without charge.
The Casper Mountain Music Festival is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Casper Star-Tribune, the Hill Music Company and many more.
A full schedule of festival performances is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website https://www.trinklebrassworks.org and the Trinkle Brass Works/Portable Masterpieces Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/trinklebrassworks/