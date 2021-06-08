Timpani concerto part of music festival

The Casper Mountain Music Festival chamber orchestra concert on June 20 at 3 p.m., will host a performance of Johann Fischer’s “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” a delightful Baroque work featuring the full chamber orchestra and soloist Genie Burkett. The composition is unique for its use of eight timpani.

A modern standard set of timpani, or kettledrums as they are frequently called, uses only four drums. Fischer’s work, composed in the late 17th century, uses eight drums tuned to the eight pitches of a major scale. Genie Burkett has performed as timpanist and percussionist with the Kansas City Philharmonic, the Augusta (Georgia) Symphony, and the Orquesta Sinfonica de Maracaibo (Venezuela) and Wyoming Symphony and she was the first timpanist from the United States to perform as principal timpani with the Orchestra Sinfonica RAI in Turin, Italy.

The performance will take place at the First United Methodist Church. The Casper Mountain Music Festival will feature two types of ensembles: the large chamber orchestra on June 20 and 27 at First United Methodist Church, and smaller ensembles at the Backward Distilling Company Tasting Room on June 22 at 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on June 23 at 12:15 p.m., and Gruner Brothers Brewing on June 25 at 6 p.m.