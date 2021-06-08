 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timpani concerto part of music festival
0 Comments

Timpani concerto part of music festival

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concert (copy)

A small band of musicians rehearse for the first Casper Mountain Music Festival on June 17, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church. The festival returns later this month.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

The Casper Mountain Music Festival chamber orchestra concert on June 20 at 3 p.m., will host a performance of Johann Fischer’s “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” a delightful Baroque work featuring the full chamber orchestra and soloist Genie Burkett. The composition is unique for its use of eight timpani.

A modern standard set of timpani, or kettledrums as they are frequently called, uses only four drums. Fischer’s work, composed in the late 17th century, uses eight drums tuned to the eight pitches of a major scale. Genie Burkett has performed as timpanist and percussionist with the Kansas City Philharmonic, the Augusta (Georgia) Symphony, and the Orquesta Sinfonica de Maracaibo (Venezuela) and Wyoming Symphony and she was the first timpanist from the United States to perform as principal timpani with the Orchestra Sinfonica RAI in Turin, Italy.

The performance will take place at the First United Methodist Church. The Casper Mountain Music Festival will feature two types of ensembles: the large chamber orchestra on June 20 and 27 at First United Methodist Church, and smaller ensembles at the Backward Distilling Company Tasting Room on June 22 at 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on June 23 at 12:15 p.m., and Gruner Brothers Brewing on June 25 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the large chamber orchestra concerts are $10 at the door; the smaller chamber ensemble performances are open to the public without charge.

The Casper Mountain Music Festival is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Casper Star-Tribune, the Hill Music Company and many more.

A full schedule of festival performances is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website https://www.trinklebrassworks.org and the Trinkle Brass Works/Portable Masterpieces Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/trinklebrassworks/

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., from June 1 through June 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News