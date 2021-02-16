Torrington banker retires after 43 years

After 43 years in banking, Todd Peterson, Pinnacle Bank regional president, has announced his intention to retire March 31. Wade Bruch, currently senior vice president, will become the market president for the Torrington branch.

Due to COVID-19, his retirement celebration will be quite different from the large, celebratory open house the bank had hoped to host in his honor. Instead, Pinnacle Bank is asking customers and community members to share their well wishes by either sending a card (2000 Main Street, Torrington) or submitting a 10 to 15 second video message to wyphotocontest@pinnbank.com. The video messages will be posted on the bank’s Facebook page, as well as compiled on a disc and given to Peterson.

Peterson started his career in banking in 1978 as a loan officer with Farm Credit in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. His early banking career would see him work for three different financial institutions, taking him across Nebraska and Wyoming, before making his final move to Pinnacle Bank.