Town Crier: Club

Stammich monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: Feb. 9, March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you'll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

Windy City Striders New Year’s Eve Resolution 5K Prediction Run

Join us for the annual Resolution Run on Dec. 31 at the Best Western Downtown. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Day of registration and check in for pre-registered will be held from 8-8:45 at the Best Western (Use the back entrance. Registration in the back lobby area by the coat check desk.)

Registration is $10 for Striders members, $15 for non-members. 2023 membership is open online. Take advantage of your discount for this race if you sign up for membership at the same time.

Runners will predict their finishing time prior to the race, and the 1st and 2nd people closest to their predicted time without going over win.

NO WATCHES, PHONES, PACERS, GUIDES, GPS OR OTHER TRACKER/TIMING DEVICES ARE ALLOWED.

The start/finish line will be set up on the trail behind the Best Western near the Old Town mini golf course. Runners will head south on the trail toward the Tate Pumphouse, with the turn-around just past the Tate Pumphouse dog park, and return via the same route.

We will have a raffle following the race with goodies from Bush-Wells, 42 Degrees North, Gear Up and Get Out There, Mountain Sports, Bourgeois Pig and other local businesses.

Dance club schedules Wes Stuart and the Road Runners

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled Wes Stuart and the Road Runners to play for the dance at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17! So come join us and bring some tasty goodies for the potluck, if you want to. Fee for the dance is $6. See you there! (Please don't come if you are ill!)

Red Hatters’ December luncheon date change

A Big Merry Christmas to all. Our Red Hat luncheon for December is Dec. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Silver Fox 3422 Energy Lane.

There is a lot going on for this luncheon. We are having a White Elephant Gift exchange, if you bring a gift you can claim a gift.

Our hostesses are Ann Praff and Margarite Carr. Be sure to thank them for all their work.

Please call Joanie Dunlap 267-7431 for more information and to make your

Reservations.

Casper chapter of Wyoming Archaeologists meets

The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p..m at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Our guest speaker will be Leilani DeClue. Her presentation is entitled: The Historic Bishop Home. Ms. DeClue is an adjunct teacher of Anthropology at Casper College and winner of the 2022 Garth Shanklin Adjunct Faculty Teaching Excellence Award. She is also the Manager/Director of the Historic Bishop Home Museum. Her main archaeological interest is in the evolution, preservation, and maintenance of historic standing buildings, and in her role at the Historic Bishop House Museum, she trains interns from the Casper College Museum/ Gallery Studies program with collections-related projects resulting in exhibitions.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.

Antique club Christmas dinner

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) is planning for its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show to be held March 4 and 5, at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Contracts for dealers/vendors wanting a booth will be mailed in January. Antiques and collectibles are encouraged, as well as flea market items. Show proceeds support Wyoming museums and other non-profits. Call or text Ruth at 235-3141 to be placed on our mailing list if you have not participated in a recent show.

In lieu of a December general meeting, the Club will hold its Christmas Dinner at the Senior Center on Dec. 15. Members, please sign up now by contacting Ruth or Carol Bue (259-3242).

The Club’s 2023 calendar includes: General Meetings with presentations on the 3d Thursday of February, April, May, September and November, a Club Member Picnic in August, Christmas Dinner in December, and Super Flea & Collectibles Shows on March 4 and 5, May 6 and 7, and October 7 and 8. Please mark these dates on your calendars!

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. The Club’s board and members would like to thank everyone who supports our shows throughout the year, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

Model railroaders at Trails Center

We will be at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, 1501 N. Poplar in Casper, during the month of December as we help them celebrate the annual Holiday on the Homestead on Dec. 10. We will be celebrating trains and trails.

We will have displays, a raffle, swap meet and door prizes.

Remember that there will be operating layout in G, O and N scales for you to control, along with the Brio table for those that are closer to the floor. Run a train with your smart phone!

Operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The display will be open Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31.

The National Historic Trails center is now free for everyone. For further information, call Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 or Kurt at 277-0462, or contact the Trails Center at 261-7780. Groups may call for a special day and time.

In January we will return to the Clubhouse and hold our Annual Business Meeting on the Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m. We will also be using our regular days and hours of operations. We will continue our additions/remodeling of layouts. We still offer service on your items and we still find homes for equipment and memorabilia. There is no fee for what we do but we do accept donations.

As you enter our doors please notice the new lights and mural in the entryway. You will see new scenery and trackage here and there. We look forward to seeing you.

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper. Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees. Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org