Town Crier: Clubs

Updated Toastmasters info
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
- Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.
- m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com
Elks family picnic Aug. 21
Elks Family Picnic in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge. Meat and beverages will be provided by the lodge. Please bring a covered dish of your choice to share with everyone. Please bring your own plates, eating utensils and lawn chairs. Picnic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family games for the older kids and the younger ones as well. The lodge is also hosting a car show that is open to the public. Register and Shine, 8 to 10 a.m. If you have an old car and would like to show it off, bring it down and register your car. Awards at 2 p.m. You may register that morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.
German Stammtisch meets
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.