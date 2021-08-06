Town Crier: Clubs

Updated Toastmasters info

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org . Local contacts to check out are:

Elks family picnic Aug. 21

Elks Family Picnic in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge. Meat and beverages will be provided by the lodge. Please bring a covered dish of your choice to share with everyone. Please bring your own plates, eating utensils and lawn chairs. Picnic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family games for the older kids and the younger ones as well. The lodge is also hosting a car show that is open to the public. Register and Shine, 8 to 10 a.m. If you have an old car and would like to show it off, bring it down and register your car. Awards at 2 p.m. You may register that morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.