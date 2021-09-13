Town Crier: Clubs

Support the Iris Clubhouse at Thankful Thursday
Come join in the fun at the Beacon Club at 5 p.m., Sept. 30 and support adults with mental illness. We will auction off handmade furniture, date night baskets, wellness gift cards, sporting events, and a whole lot more!
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults with mental illness. For more information, please visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.
Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor
Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members -- especially people who sew.
Red Hatters luncheon set
Red Hatters luncheon is Sept. 22, at Silver Fox, 3422 Energy Lane, at 11:30. They have the same menu for us the fried chicken, Cobb salad or the chicken salad sandwich on a croissant with a cup of soup.
Our Hostesses are Faye Borron, Donna Jones and Lois Claymore. Please call Faye at 307-315-1842 or Donna at 307-235-1148 to make your reservations. Hope to see everyone there.
Updated Toastmasters information
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
- Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.
Casper Garden Club meetings set
Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.
German Stammtisch meets monthly
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.