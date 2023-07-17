Pioneer association picnic

The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct their Summer Picnic on Sunday Aug. 6, at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds at the Pioneer Church area. The luncheon will be potluck beginning at noon. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Bottled water will be provided. Contact Vaughn Cronin at 251-1466 for more information.

Red Hatters luncheon

Hi Ladies, everyone ready to go sneaking to the Beacon?

For July our luncheon it will be at the Beacon, 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy. On Wednesday, July 19. Our hostesses are Naoda Adams and Shirley Gazdik. Please call Naoda at 259-0235 or Joanie Dunlap at 267-7431 to make your reservations or answer to this email.

Would be great to see everyone there.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there.

This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman.

Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023!

We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it.

We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you.

Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.

Doll club meets

Casper Doll Collectors Club, members of UFDC, meets at the Casper Sr. Center on the second Saturday of each month at 2:00 p.m. All kinds of Dollies are welcome, along with their humans.

Aug. 12 we’ll be finalizing plans for the Doll Show to be held on August 19th at the Best Western, 123 W. E St. Join us! Questions? Call: Kathy Dilgarde at 970-222-7884.