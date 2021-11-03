Town Crier: Clubs

Casper doll collector club at Senior Center

The doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St.

New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

Red Hatters at the Beacon

Our next Red Hatters luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Beacon Club 4100 W. Yellowstone Hwy. in Mills.

They have a new menu coming out the first of November. Our hostesses are Ellen Jevne, Naoda Adams and Honorary hostess Ardith Holmes. Please call Ellen 307-259-2535 or Naoda at 307-259-0235 to make your reservations, or email naodaincasper@outlook.com.

For the Red Hatters who want to stay and play the machines bring your nickels and dimes.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

Railroaders set open house

The Central Wyoming Model Railroaders announce this year’s open house to start off the National Model Railroad month on Nov. 5. We will have our doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5, at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 7. Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center Street right here in Casper. Follow Center Street north past the ex-Roosevelt School building. Go across the speed bump and if you end up in the River you went ½ block too far.

We are remodeling the N Scale layout to give more area for scenery and you will some of the techniques we use. We had to replace some underlayment on the HO layout and here too will be displayed some of the scenicing techniques we use. Gene Robinson, our O Scale man, has been working on getting the Lionel passing track to work so he can run two trains. So come and see what we are up to.

We still offer fix-it know how. We even offer to help you solve some of your problems. If you have equipment needs/desires we may be able to help there also as we do accept donations of stuff and find homes for it if it doesn’t reside on our layouts.

There is no fee for attending our Open House but we do accept donations.

Would you like more information? Call Nathan at 307-258-7869, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439.

Updated Toastmasters information

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

