Town Crier: Clubs

Studebaker meeting rescheduled
The scheduled June meeting of the Studebakers Drivers club of Wyoming has been rescheduled to the July 18 meeting date. If you have questions, please contact current club president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.
Elks Poker Run to Deadwood
The fifth annual Iron Elk Motorcycle Poker Run sponsored by the Casper Elks Lodge is June 27 and 28, 2020. The current plan is to spend one night in Deadwood, S.D., but an alternative plan will be at the ready. The price is $40 per hand. The poker run is not for motorcycles only. Anyone is welcome to participate by car. Please watch the Facebook page for updated route information. RSVP by email at elkslodge1353@gmail.com or call 234-4839.
OCAC cruises
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is a group of car hobbyists. There are members in all age groups with cars from the early 1900s to current models. Members are car enthusiasts who restore, rebuild, repair, modify and drive their vehicles. Club members do not condone racing, burn outs, reckless or offensive driving habits on any public roadway. Club cruises, which are not on Saturdays, consist of anywhere from 10 to 30 cars on a usual night. The group takes historical cruises, scenic cruises, neighborhood cruises and just plain cruises driving around. If you see a bunch of cars coming down the street on an off-cruise night, wave and smile knowing that members are having fun. Most of them will probably smile back and wave.
Toastmaster clubs meeting online
The Casper Toastmasters Clubs have transitioned to ZOOM meetings and alll are invited. Virtual meetings have proved to be both productive and fun. Let Toastmasters help you give voice to your potential. Toastmasters can give you the skills you need to effectively communicate whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree or other situation. You can develop your communication and leadership skills and open a world of possibilities. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing self-paced program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org.
Local contacts to check out or join a ZOOM Meeting are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m. Jennifer, 258-0572;
Pioneer Toastmasters, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 12:15 to 1 p.m. Angela, 277-2793;
Pathfinder Toastmasters, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tom, 262-3655.
Chamber banquet to October
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its decision to reschedule its 117th Annual Awards Banquet presented by Black Hills Energy and the Excellence in the Workplace Workshop. The dinner is rescheduled for October 14, 2020 and the workshop is scheduled October 15, 2020.
If you have ordered tickets for the original date, those tickets will be honored for October 14 and October 15. If you are unable to make the new date, a full refund will be given.
For the latest information on the Annual Dinner, Excellence in the Workplace Workshop or any other information, please visit www.casperwyoming.org.
German family history ideas
For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.
Until they can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org), and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.
Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children and conduct village business in German, and their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on FaceBook.
Did you know that “Pennsylvania Dutch” is actually “Pennsylvania German?” The German word for German is “Deutsch,” which created the confusion. The language they still speak in Pennsylvania today is a very old version of a dialect that was spoken long ago in the Rhineland Palatinate when these ancestors emigrated.
What interesting information can you find to share when the group can meet again?
In the meantime, Alles Gute!
Retired teachers cancel breakfast
The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
