Town Crier: Clubs

The club met in August to elect a new board of directors. Volunteers serving on the Board will be: Ruth Doyle, Miles Hartung, Mary Minihan, Carol Bue, Connie Doll, and Cindy Wadleigh, Laura Pickle, and Dan Horkan. The club thanks outgoing directors for their hard work, they are: Rick Betts, Mary Betts, Vicki Steinle, Ed Spears, and Barbara Reish.

Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration, or “history of the past” is invited to join the club as a member. Once meeting restrictions are lifted, the club meets once a month and sponsors two flea markets and two antique/collectible shows a year in Casper. Monthly meetings usually include a guest speaker educating us on some facet of antiques, collectibles, or a topic of current interest. If you want to see shows continue, we could use your help. New members are encouraged! Please call Ruth at 235-3141 or email Carol at ccbue53@gmail.com for more information.

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers, and donates proceeds to Wyoming museums and other local non-profit organizations.

