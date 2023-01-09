Town Crier: Clubs

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: Feb. 9, March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) is planning for its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show to be held March 4 and 5, at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Contracts for dealers/vendors wanting a booth will be mailed in January. Antiques and collectibles are encouraged, as well as flea market items. Show proceeds support Wyoming museums and other non-profits. Call or text Ruth at 235-3141 to be placed on our mailing list if you have not participated in a recent show.

The Club’s 2023 calendar includes: General Meetings with presentations on the third Thursday of February, April, May, September and November, a Club Member Picnic in August, Christmas Dinner in December, and Super Flea & Collectibles Shows on March 4 and 5, May 6 and 7 and Oct. 7 and 8. Please mark these dates on your calendars!

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. The Club’s board and members would like to thank everyone who supports our shows throughout the year, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!