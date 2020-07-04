Town Crier: Clubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Candidates hosted in park

Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join an evening of Politics in the Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Event will open at 4:30 p.m. each Monday. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like.

Monday, July 13, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, House races start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, Senate races and coroner start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 3, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, State Senate race start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 10, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, City Council races, start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables.

Studebaker meeting rescheduled

The scheduled June meeting of the Studebakers Drivers club of Wyoming has been rescheduled to the July 18 meeting date. If you have questions, please contact current club president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.

OCAC cruises