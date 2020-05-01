Town Crier: Clubs

Memorial Day car show canceled

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) has canceled the 2020 “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” car show that was scheduled for May 24, 2020, at the fairgrounds. This was done after the OCAC board of directors met and gave careful consideration to the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 20th Anniversary car show will be held on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. We look forward to a superb event and weekend packed with a variety of activities.

Democratic forums canceled

Due to reasons is now now painfully aware of, the last Women’s Democratic Forum of the 2019-2020 season hase been canceled April 11. But please look forward to next fall. They will be back up and running.

Join Historical Society

If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.