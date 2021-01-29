Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Rotary hears of early stewardesses
On Monday, Feb. 1, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Michael Kassell, co-author of “Wyoming’s Friendly Skies: Training the First Stewardesses,” as presenter at its noon meeting. Kassell will discuss the little-known fact that Boeing Air Transport, the precursor of United Airlines, trained the world’s first stewardesses in Cheyenne beginning in 1930. This and other aviation-related industries boosted Cheyenne’s and Wyoming’s economy through the end of World War II and beyond. The stewardess school finally closed in 1961. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
MIchael Kassell serves as curator of collections and is assistant director of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. He is adjunct professor of history at Laramie County Community College and co-author of “Wyoming Airmail Pioneers,” (The History Press, 2017). He earned his MA in history from the University of Wyoming in 2007, and has a distinguished career before and since that.
Photographers meet Feb. 1
The next meeting of the Casper Photography Association will be at 7:15 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 1, at the Casper Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. All attending will need masks and to practice social distancing. The program will be the group's Christmas slide show.
Decisions will be made on a new challenge, possible field trips and sign ups for refreshments, programs, and board meetings. Pete and Marlene Ashbaugh will provide individually wrapped refreshments at the February meeting.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
Retired teachers cancel breakfast
The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.
Toastmaster clubs meeting online
The Casper Toastmasters Clubs have transitioned to ZOOM meetings, and all are invited. Virtual meetings have proved to be both productive and fun. Let Toastmasters help you give voice to your potential. Toastmasters can give you the skills you need to effectively communicate whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree or other situation. You can develop your communication and leadership skills and open a world of possibilities. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing self-paced program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org.
Local contacts to check out or join a ZOOM Meeting are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m. Jennifer, 258-0572
Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, 12:15 to 1 p.m. Angela, 277-2793
Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tom, 262-3655.
German family history ideas
For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.
Until we can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org) and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.
Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children and conduct village business in German. Their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on Facebook.
Did you know that “Pennsylvania Dutch” is actually “Pennsylvania German?” The German word for German is “Deutsch,” which created the confusion. The language they still speak in Pennsylvania today is a very old version of a dialect that was spoken long ago in the Rhineland Palatinate when these ancestors emigrated.
What interesting information can you find to share when the group can meet again?
In the meantime, Alles Gute!
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming’s past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.