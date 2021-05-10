Town Crier: Clubs

OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Elks golf tourney May 22
Elks Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Casper Municipal Golf Course. Format is two-person best ball scramble, $70 per person, $10 mulligans for a 50/50 drawing. Dinner and prizes at the lodge afterwards for all participants. Must be present to win. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Elks fishing derby June 18-20
Elk’s Fishing Derby is at Alcova June 18-20, west side, first shelter past the marina. Tickets are $30. The fun starts at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 18, and ends at noon on June 20. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 19, to participate in the derby. Friday night dinner menu is TBD, cost is $15. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don’t participate in the derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $15. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids 12 and under are $10, which includes hot dogs. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.