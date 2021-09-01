Town Crier: Clubs

Elks set events

Wednesday, Sept. 8 is the first trivia night following dinner in the library, cost is $15 per team of 6. Each team must have a team name! Cash prizes determined by the number of entries Join us for a fun evening! Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member

Funday Monday Queen of Hearts starts back up on Monday, Sept. 13, burgers and fries. Pot is over $13,000 with some hidden cash. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and drawing is at 7 p.m.. Must be a current member with a current membership card to play and win. Members, Significant other and guest accompanied by a member

Once again the time is here for all of us old timers to get together and swap lies, tell true stories, enjoy a good meal and have a libation or two with our friends. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 14. As always we will honor the oldest one in attendance, longest in years of membership and the one who resides and has traveled the longest to join us. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. or thereabouts. Any local Elk members needing a ride may call the Lodge at 307-234-4839. We’ll make sure you get here and back safely!

Studebakers club meets in South Dakota