Town Crier: Clubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Wing Night Aug. 28

Friday, August 28, at 6 p.m., there will be a chicken wing feed at the Casper Elks Lodge. The wings will be naked with three different sauces to put on them. The price is $10 for all you can eat. Sign up sheet at the bar or call the lodge at 234-4839 so we can make sure we have enough wings.

Compassionate Friends cancels meeting