Town Crier: Clubs

Elks golf tourney May 22

Elks Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Casper Municipal Golf Course. Format is 2-person best ball scramble, $70 per person, $10 mulligans for a 50/50 drawing. Dinner and prizes at the lodge afterwards for all participants. Must be present to win. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

Elks fishing derby June 18-20

Elk’s Fishing Derby is at Alcova June 18-20, west side, first shelter past the marina. Tickets are $30. The fun starts at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 18, and ends at noon on June 20. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 19, to participate in the derby. Friday night dinner menu is TBD, cost is $15. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don’t participate in the derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $15. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids 12 and under are $10, which includes hot dogs. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.

New info for Toastmasters