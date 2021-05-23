Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Update for model train fans
The Central Wyoming Railroad Association thanks the Converse/Natrona communities for their continued support of our efforts to provide a home for history and educational themes to be presented to everyone. So many of the things we enjoy have been provided by the railroads: public transportation, the movement of vast quantities of raw and finished materials, even the evolution of hybrid surface mobile machinery. So thank you club members, The Riverside Mobile Home Court for the building (at 1356 N. Center Street), where we have our clubhouse, the Casper Star-Tribune for frequent publications of our announcements, Channel 13 News for coverage of our some of our events and to individuals and families that want others to enjoy what their family members enjoyed. After all, we do find homes for some things that no longer can keep around and are still have some value.
Please keep in mind that our aisleways are ADA compliant and we have small step stools that enables the smaller set to get a better view of the trains and scenery. We even allow some of the trains to be operated by visitors, a unique concept not found everywhere. We have a lending library of books, VHS and DVDs. We also have on display a variety of items that consists of buttons, nails, uniforms, and tools, etc. used by railroads and their employees.
An extra thank you to the Star-Tribune for publishing our hours of operation and attendance at the Clubhouse. We continue to be there on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Since we have no phone there, information can be obtained by calling Nathan at 258-7869, Homer at 266-6439 or Harry at 235-4950. A message may be left at either number.
Elks fishing derby June 18-20
Elk's Fishing Derby is at Alcova June 18-20, west side, first shelter past the marina. Tickets are $30. The fun starts at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 18, and ends at noon on June 20. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 19, to participate in the derby. Friday night dinner menu is TBD, cost is $15. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don't participate in the derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $15. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids 12 and under are $10, which includes hot dogs. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced "Pathways" program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.