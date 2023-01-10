Town Crier: Clubs

Genealogy society meets

Natrona County Genealogy Society is pleased to bring you Tamara Hallo presenting; Ellis Island: If Walls Could Talk on Jan. 19, at the Natrona County Library at 6:30 p.m.

Ellis Island is a symbol of hope, promise, and freedom. Over 12 million people stood within the main building’s walls as they were herded, questioned, and processed, knowing that freedom was just a few steps away. Employees worked diligently to process, feed, aid, examine and nurse immigrants as well keep the whole operation running smoothly. Take a trip back in time and discover what a typical day at Ellis Island was like, what our ancestors would have experienced, and the records created that documented a person’s journey to America.

If you are not a member of NCGS you will need to stop by the library and get your zoom log-in number from Carrie. Please log-in by 6:15 p.m. Out meetings are from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Casper Chapter of Wyoming Archaeologists Meets

The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Since our meeting was canceled last month due to inclement weather, we are rescheduling Leilani DeClue as our speaker. Her presentation is entitled: The Historic Bishop Home. Ms. DeClue is an adjunct teacher of Anthropology at Casper College and winner of the 2022 Garth Shanklin Adjunct Faculty Teaching Excellence Award. She is also the Manager/Director of the Historic Bishop Home Museum. Her main archaeological interest is in the evolution, preservation, and maintenance of historic standing buildings, and in her role at the Historic Bishop House Museum, she trains interns from the Casper College Museum/ Gallery Studies program with collections-related projects resulting in exhibitions.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association held its Annual Business Meeting last Saturday, Jan. 7. We now have a new President in the form of Phil Coutu. The Treasurer and Secretary were retained for another term.

We still meet at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We will attempt to hold and Operating Session every quarter beginning Feb. 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse. We will convert the double track loop HO Scale layout to a single track point to point model railroad with work sheets and dispatcher. We do invite interested engineers to participate with us. We will arrange for those new to the system to be part of a two person crew to avoid difficulties with our geography.

We plan to partner with Casper College and their OLLI Program in June with a primer on Model Railroading.

We still offer a service on older models that should let them be run for some time. We even have some items for barter or purchase.

Remodeling of the N Scale Railroad continues to progress and the HO layout is receiving attention to some details. The O Scale layout is still operable for the three tracks: three rail track, two rail scale track and the On30 line.

We now have some help with our web page and Facebook page. So, check us out.

For more information call: Harry at 235-4950, Phil at 916-693-3650 or Homer at 266-6439.

Antique club general meeting

The Club’s next general meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Senior Center, on Third Street in Casper, at 7 p.m. The program will consist of members showing one of their favorite collectibles or antiques; a “Show and Tell” with questions from the audience. No general meeting will be held in March.

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show on March 4 and 5, 2023, at the Industrial Building. Contracts for dealers/vendors have been mailed. If you are interested in more information, please call Ruth at 235-3141. Antiques and collectibles are encouraged, as well as flea market items. Show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is $2.50. Plan to attend this event!

In wrapping up the Club’s 2022 year of activities, the CACC donated $10,800 to 36 museums across the State in support of preserving the local, state, and regional Western history for future generations. We thank all Club members and community members who made this possible.

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Please plan to support the March 4 & 5 Super Flea and Collectibles Show!

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: Feb. 9, March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.