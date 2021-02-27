Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs

Rotary hears about DDA

On Monday, March 1, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Kevin Hawley, chief executive officer of the City of Casper Downtown Development Authority (DDA), as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be both via Zoom and in person at the Ramkota Hotel. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.

Kevin Hawley is responsible for executing directives of the board of directors for the DDA, which is a component arm of the Casper city government. Hawley serves as the public face and spokesperson for the DDA. The DDA represents property owners within a designated Downtown Development District. The DDA works to increase property values within the district through methods as directed by state statute. In this capacity, Hawley works closely with the City Manager’s Office as well as the City Council. He also manages the business office which includes business recruitment, new property development, existing property redevelopment, marketing, promotions, media, and project implementation throughout the district.

