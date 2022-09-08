Town Crier: Clubs

Rotary hosts Casper’s city manager

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Carter Napier, the City of Casper’s City Manager, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting. Rotary Club members and guests are invited to attend this special presentation.

Napier will be discussing the upcoming One Cent ballot initiative. One Cent helps builds Casper. As the City’s primary source of infrastructure funding, it repairs streets and waterlines, builds fire stations, purchases police vehicles and equipment, funds recreational programs and supports many of our local non-profits. It improves our quality of life, and makes Casper a better place to live, work and raise a family.

On Cent is up for its 17th renewal this November after first being passed in 1974. Every Casper resident and business is impacted by One Cent since that funding goes toward emergency services, utility rates, streets, recreational opportunities, and other City infrastructure.

J. Carter Napier became the City of Casper’s City Manager in June 2017. He received a Master of Public Administration from the Romney Institute of Public Management of the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. Carter's first job in local government came in 1997 with the City of Longview, WA as an intern to the City Manager.

Following that experience, Carter began his service in Casper, WY in 1998 as an analyst and then became an Assistant to the City Manager. In 2003, he was named as Riverton's City Administrator. In April of 2011, Carter became Gillette’s new City Administrator.

Throughout his career, Carter has been involved in a number of programs and boards. He was one of the founding members for the Three Trails Employee and Family Assistance Program in Casper, WY. Carter was also a founding member of the Natrona County Drug Court both of which are still having wonderful success in Casper.

He is a charter member of the Leadership Fremont County program as a Board member, Member of the Rotary Club, Board Member of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and past member of several economic development boards. Carter is a full member of the Great Open Spaces City Manager's Association and a full member and certified City Manager through International City/County Management Association (I.C.M.A.) as well.

Join Rotary at the Ramkota for this special presentation to learn more about how Rotary and One Cent are both committed to improving Casper -- One Cent funding makes critical infrastructure for Natrona County’s parks, trails, and amenities possible. Members unable to attend in person may join the live stream online.

Studebaker club Fall Colors tour

The 16th annual Fall Colors tour of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club will be held Sept. 30 thru Oct. 2. The tour will begin in Lander, Sept. 30 at the Pioneer Museum at 1:00 p.m. Following the museum tour we will drive to Riverton, to the Sundowner Station Motel @ 1616 N. Federal Bvld. This is the host hotel with a special room rate. (307)-856-6503

Following breakfast Saturday morning, the tour will begin with a stop at Sinks Canyon, and visitors center.Then it is on up the switchbacks to Lake View and across the top on a gravel road (19 miles) to Wyoming Highway 28.Then on to South Pass City. After a visit to this historic gold mining site, we will proceed to Atlantic City for lunch. Then it is back to Highway 28 and back to Riverton for dinner and a short business meeting. The tour is paved except for those 19 miles.The elevation will go from 4500 ft. to over 10,000 ft. in early October, so please plan to dress accordingly. An alternate route will be provided if weather dictates. The total tour route will cover 160 miles. One need not be a member of the club to join us, nor is ownership of a Studebaker a requirement.Contact Jim Harkins (307) 262-6634 or Bruce Berst (307) 267-8370 for more information regarding room and dinner reservations and updated travel information.

Genealogy society meets

Natrona County Genealogy Society’s first class of the season is Sept. 15 is entitled “Member’s Responses to our May form letter.” In our May form letter, we asked members for three basic questions: surnames you are researching, what states/countries, and what would you like to learn. Vernon Vinzant will review members’ answers and give an overview for application of this information.

We meet in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Public Library or in the privacy of your home on zoom. Everyone is always welcome to join us. If you are not a member of NCGS you will need to stop by the library and get your zoom log-in number from Carrie. Please log-in by 6:15 p.m. Our meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We strive to bring you new ideas aside from what you might find on the usual websites.

Please join us and Bring a Friend.

Historical society meets

The Sept. 22 meeting of the Natrona County Historical Society will be presented by long-time member Dale Leatham, the only U.S Customs Officer In Wyoming. He will talk about ‘the History of Immigration in the U.S. and Wyoming.’ Dale is a popular storyteller who has some great tales to share! The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Crawford Room of the Natrona County Library.

Antique club meeting

The Club’s next general meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Senior Center activity room, 1831 East 4th Street, at 7 p.m. Following the business meeting, a program will be presented by Donnie Patton, a longtime club member and antique/collectibles dealer, on Paper Doll Nostalgia and More! The collection of vintage paper dolls dates from 1940-1980 and includes royalty, movie stars, French ladies, and Barbie. Many unused paper dolls sell for up to $300 to dealers and collectors. Several 1890's mail order catalogs and a collection of Christmas paper items will also be on display. Refreshments will be served. Members and anyone interested is invited to attend this meeting.

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club’s Super Flea and Collectibles Show is fast approaching on Oct. 1 and 2 at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. This show is open to antiques, collectibles, vintage and new items, re-purposed items as well as the usual super flea items. If interested in being a vendor/dealer, please call Ruth at 235-3141. Proceeds are used to support Wyoming museums and other local non-profits. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with a $2.50 admission for persons over 12 years of age.

The CACC is celebrating 50 years of supporting the Casper community and state museums! The Club holds regular meetings with programs of interest, and sponsors the Super Flea and Collectibles shows throughout the year. The Club is all volunteer, and new members are welcome!

LCCC Radiography Club donates $2,500 to CRMC

Students in Laramie County Community College’s Radiography Program, have been hard at work raising funds to support the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s, Curie Fund. In April, LCCC students presented CRMC a $2,500 donation to benefit the Curie Fund. Over the past 12 years, the Radiography Club at LCCC has raised and donated over $35,000 to the fund.

“The engagement and fundraising support provided by the young women and men of the LCCC Radiography Club is really exciting for several reasons. Not only will patients benefit, but the students’ willingness to give some of their time to help people in need in their community is really admirable. This program also helps those future healthcare professionals understand that giving back to their community can be very rewarding,” said Scott Fox, executive director of the CRMC Foundation.

The Curie Fund was established in the 1980’s by Cheyenne Regional’s Radiation Oncology Department to help patients undergoing cancer treatment pay for personal or family necessities, including utilities, transportation expenses and school supplies. Funds are given to patients with financial struggles and are not used to pay medical bills.

“It’s important to continue the tradition of supporting the Curie Fund because it allows us to care for patients in an unconventional way. When we presented the check at the CRMC Cancer Center it was one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences I have had during my time with the Radiography Club,” LCCC student Kaitlyn Jacobs said.

LCCC’s students hold fundraisers such as bake sales and t-shirt sales to help raise the funds they donate.

“The Radiography Club is committed to helping support local patients who are involved daily with our profession.

Teaching students to give back to a community through service learning is a valuable way to help them grow into professionals who will lead into the future,” said Ashleigh Ralls, radiography program director.

To learn more about LCCC’s radiography program contact Ashleigh Ralls, Program Director at aralls@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1292.

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper.

Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees.

Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

Wyoming Girls State delegates elected

The following Girls State Delegates attended the 79th session of American Legion Auxiliary Wyoming Girls State held on the campus of Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on June 4-11. Below are the Delegates and the offices to which they were elected:

Krysta Dennis of Casper was in the city of Sagebrush and elected to and awarded: City Treasurer, Nationalist Party Election Judge, Judge of the District Court.

Brooke Harmon of Evansville was in the city of Paintbrush and elected to and awarded: City Water Commissioner, Federalist Party Agriculture/Environment Platform Committee Chairman, Dept of Game and Fish Director, Outstanding Americanism Delegate.

Shelby Blackwelder of Casper was in the city of Cottonwood and elected to and awarded: City Attorney, Federalist Party Election Judge, County Attorney, Outstanding Court Delegate.

Upon arrival to the program, Delegates are assigned to “cities,” where they live during their residence at Girls State. During the program, which is operated in accordance with the basic laws of the State of Wyoming, Delegates elect their own city, county and state officials and learn the duties of the various offices; introduce and pass their own bills in the Girls State legislature; make and enforce ordinances regulating their cities; and manage their own police force to administer justice. Every student holds a definite, integral role in the functions of Girls State. The program invites guest speakers to include government officials, community leaders, military members and veterans who present their perspectives on processes and operations.

Girls State offers a myriad of opportunities to experience government first-hand as a citizen, as a voter, as a candidate, as an official, as a policy maker, and as a friend.

The Girls State program emphasizes the importance of government in modern life and educates young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of American Citizenship. It awakens a sincere conviction that a well-informed, intelligent, participating citizenry is vital to protect and preserve our American institutions and our democracy. These goals are achieved by actual participation in a simulation of the political and governmental process.

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Oct. 6 (German-American Heritage Day), Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 (includes a sing-a-long of traditional German Christmas carols). When the weather is nice, we prefer to sit outdoors on the patio/deck, so please look for us there first.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

Margo Perry 307-265-3696

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462.

The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

