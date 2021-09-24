Town Crier: Clubs

Railroaders set open house

The Central Wyoming Model Railroaders announce this year’s open house to start off the National Model Railroad month on Nov. 5. We will have our doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5, at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 7. Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center Street right here in Casper. Follow Center Street north past the ex-Roosevelt School building. Go across the speed bump and if you end up in the River you went ½ block too far.

We are remodeling the N Scale layout to give more area for scenery and you will some of the techniques we use. We had to replace some underlayment on the HO layout and here too will be displayed some of the scenicing techniques we use. Gene Robinson, our O Scale man, has been working on getting the Lionel passing track to work so he can run two trains. So come and see what we are up to.

We still offer fix-it know how. We even offer to help you solve some of your problems. If you have equipment needs/desires we may be able to help there also as we do accept donations of stuff and find homes for it if it doesn’t reside on our layouts.

There is no fee for attending our Open House but we do accept donations.