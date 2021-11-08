Town Crier: Clubs

Antique club sets monthly meeting

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. We encourage interested, potential members to join us! This month the club will have a business meeting and share favorite holiday recipes or traditions. Members will also be able to sign up for the Club’s Dec. 16 Christmas dinner.

The Club’s next Super Flea Market is scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2022 at the Central WY Fairgrounds.

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Casper doll collector club at Senior Center

The doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St.

New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

Red Hatters at the Beacon

Our next Red Hatters luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Beacon Club 4100 W. Yellowstone Hwy. in Mills.

They have a new menu coming out the first of November. Our hostesses are Ellen Jevne, Naoda Adams and Honorary hostess Ardith Holmes. Please call Ellen 307-259-2535 or Naoda at 307-259-0235 to make your reservations, or email naodaincasper@outlook.com.

For the Red Hatters who want to stay and play the machines bring your nickels and dimes.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

Updated Toastmasters information

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

