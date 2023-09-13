Antique club super flea coming soon

The Casper Antique & Collectors Club’s (CACC) is getting ready for its October Super Flea & Collectibles Show scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building. The show promises to be a good one, as dealer/vendor tables are sold out. The show runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, with a $2.50 admission. For show information, please call Rick at 797-6402. Please put this date on your calendar!!

The CACC’s next general meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Senior Center on Third Street in Casper, at 7 p.m. A program by Lisa Tinker Esterline on Brazilian embroidery will follow the business meeting.

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Super Flea show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits in our community.

Natrona County Republican Women meeting

Natrona County Republican Women announce their monthly meeting for September. Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the BlueBird Restaurant downtown (formly the Cheese Barrel.) Meeting is $25 for those eating dinner. The meeting will be live streamed via the NCRW Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. We will be discussing State Conventions, National Convention, Wreaths Across America Gala. Our guest speaker is Tami Deitz Veteran and Soldier support with the Wyoming National Guard. Please RSVP as space is limited, and a good headcount for restaurants. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com.