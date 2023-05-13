Red Hatters May lunch

Our Red Hatters luncheon for May is at at 11:30 on Thursday, May 18 at Outback Steakhouse, 229 Miracle St. Evansville. Our hostesses for May are Kay Kennedy and Janice Traylor.

Be sure and call Deanna Archibald 234-8670 to make your reservations.

Genealogy society meets

Natrona County Genealogy Society is pleased to bring you the presentation “The History of Brand Inspecting” by Dick Fenster. Brand inspecting is an interesting way to find out more about your ancestors. It is a great way to add to their stories and for you to find out what their lives were like. Mr. Fenster will be bringing along the Wyoming State Brand book so if you have no idea what or if they had a brand this will be a very good chance to make a few discoveries. Please join us at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford room at 6:30 p.m. May 18.

Studebaker club meetsThe May meeting of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club will be held at 1 p.m. on May 20 in Buffalo at the Bozeman Trail Steakhouse. Following lunch on your own, a brief business meeting will be held. Following that, there will be options as to what to do while in Buffalo. One need not own a Studebaker to join or attend, just have an appreciation for this iconic American automobile. Come join us for a meeting of the Worlds largest Car club, in Buffalo. For more information contact Bruce at (307) 267-8370.

Wyoming Artists’ Association post-COVID revival

The Wyoming Artists’ Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25.

COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA’s past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.

The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet. To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there. This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman. Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023! We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it.

We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you.

Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.