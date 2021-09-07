Town Crier: Clubs

Updated Toastmasters information
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
- Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com
Elks set events
Wednesday, Sept. 8 is the first trivia night following dinner in the library, cost is $15 per team of 6. Each team must have a team name! Cash prizes determined by the number of entries Join us for a fun evening! Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member
Funday Monday Queen of Hearts starts back up on Monday, Sept. 13, burgers and fries. Pot is over $13,000 with some hidden cash. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and drawing is at 7 p.m.. Must be a current member with a current membership card to play and win. Members, Significant other and guest accompanied by a member
Once again the time is here for all of us old timers to get together and swap lies, tell true stories, enjoy a good meal and have a libation or two with our friends. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 14. As always we will honor the oldest one in attendance, longest in years of membership and the one who resides and has traveled the longest to join us. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. or thereabouts. Any local Elk members needing a ride may call the Lodge at 307-234-4839. We’ll make sure you get here and back safely!
Casper Garden Club meetings set
Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.
German Stammtisch meets monthly
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.