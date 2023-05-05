Casper chapter of Wyoming Archaeologists meets

The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Dan Bach will be our speaker, and his presentation is entitled: An Update on Past and Present Projects at Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails. Mr. Bach received his B.A. from the University of Northern Colorado in Interdisciplinary Studies (Archaeology and Botany) in 1993 and a M.A. in Anthropology from the University of Wyoming in 1997. From 1998 – 2013 he worked for Current Archaeological Research in Southwestern Wyoming. Also during this time he owned his own macrobotanical service company providing services for Federal, State, and public entities. From 2015 to present he is the Monuments and Markers Coordinator and senior Planner for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.

Murie Audubon program about light pollution

Join us for a special presentation by Alan Corey as he debunks misconceptions about lighting and how to light your path more efficiently. The “Light Pollution” program will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday May 11 at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Road. Corey is the president of the Great Plains Astronomical Community.

We live in a world of perpetual artificial light and it is causing big problems with human health, wildlife, and the environment. We call this artificial light “light pollution” and it is widely seen as a result of industrial civilization, but it doesn’t have to be. Artificial light is wreaking havoc on the natural body rhythms of both humans and wildlife and it affects the physiological processes in nearly every lifeform on Earth. This discussion will focus on what light pollution is, what form it takes, where it comes from, and what we can do to lessen our impact. This program is free and open to the public.

Studebaker club meets

The May meeting of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club will be held at 1 p.m. on May 20 in Buffalo at the Bozeman Trail Steakhouse. Following lunch on your own, a brief business meeting will be held. Following that, there will be options as to what to do while in Buffalo. One need not own a Studebaker to join or attend, just have an appreciation for this iconic American automobile. Come join us for a meeting of the Worlds largest Car club, in Buffalo. For more information contact Bruce at (307) 267-8370.

The Reel Ice Show with figure skating club

Come enjoy an afternoon watching the Casper Figure Skaters do their interpretation of their favorite songs from films on the ice! The show features 25 solo skaters and seven group routines. The even also features guest skater Kai Kovar, the 2022 U.S. junior champion. Saturday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for Seniors/Children 5-12, kids 4 and under are free.

Wyoming Artists’ Association post-COVID revival

The Wyoming Artists’ Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25.

COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA’s past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.

The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet. To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there. This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman. Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023! We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it.

We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you.

Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.