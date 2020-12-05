Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs

No open house at clubhouse

November is National Model Railroad month and the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association usually holds an Open House during that time. The officers and general membership announce that we will not be doing that this year. We will still open the doors to visits on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. We have large aisle ways and lots of room for social distancing. We can accommodate wheelchairs and walkers as well as foot traffic.

We still offer ideas and helps to modelers of all scales. We accept donations of unneeded equipment and find homes for those items. Bring your camera device and enjoy yourselves. Look at our library of books, VHS tapes and DVDs of railroading. We will be working on getting a display of model railroading at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center during December so please excuse us from being at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center Street during that time.

Call Homer at 266-6439, Nathan at 258-7869 or Harry at 235-4950. You may leave a message when you get no immediate answer.

No Democratic women's forums