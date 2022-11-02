Town Crier: Clubs

Casper Chapter of Wyoming Archaeologists meets

The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Our guest speaker will be Charles Koenig. His presentation is entitled: Low Impact, High Resolution: Investigating the 13,000-year Hunter-Gatherer Record of Eagle Cave, Texas. Mr. Koenig is a PhD candidate at the University of Wyoming in the Department of Anthropology. He received his BA from the University of Colorado and MA from Texas State University. Charles' archaeological work has focused on rock art documentation and excavations at a variety of hunter-gatherer sites in the Lower Pecos Canyonlands of Texas. Recently he has been involved with a variety of projects in Wyoming including working at the LaPrelle Mammoth site near Douglas and recording rock art sites in the state.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.

Gun club hosts meat shoot

Sunday, Nov. 20 Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a general meeting at 10:00 a.m., followed by a meat shoot at 12:00.

Cost is $6 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067

Antique club general meeting

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its next general meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Senior Center activity room, 1831 East 4th Street, at 7 p.m. Following the business meeting, a program will be presented by Ed Spears, a longtime club member and antique/collectibles dealer, on the Movie/Cinema Industry from the past. Ed always makes a great presentation! Refreshments will be served. Members and anyone interested is welcome at the meeting. There will be no club meeting in October. Information will be available soon on the Club’s holiday dinner.

The CACC’s Super Flea and Collectibles Show was held Oct. 1 and 2 at the fairgrounds. The show was full and several drawings were held, with happy winners! The next show is scheduled for the first weekend of March 2023. We encourage dealers/vendors to sign-up early; contracts will be available in January. Show proceeds are used to support Wyoming museums and other local non-profits.

The Club holds regular meetings with programs of interest, and sponsors the Super Flea and Collectibles shows throughout the year. The Club is all volunteer, and new members are welcome! We are celebrating our 50th year in the Casper community!

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper. Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees. Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 (includes a sing-a-long of traditional German Christmas carols). When the weather is nice, we prefer to sit outdoors on the patio/deck, so please look for us there first.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

Margo Perry 307-265-3696

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462. The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.