Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Rotary hears about military vehicle museum
On Monday, March 15, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Dan Starks, founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
In 2012 Dan Starks bought a tank. It was the start of something big. Since then he’s acquired hundreds more tanks, jeeps, trucks, motorcycles, landing craft and other military vehicles. It is now the biggest collection of military rolling stock in the U.S. outside of the armed forces themselves. Starks did not start collecting historic tanks and military vehicles with a museum in mind. As word got out, however, requests to see the growing collection multiplied. The public’s initial introduction was due in part to the appearance of some of the vehicles in the annual Fourth of July parade in Dubois. Word of mouth spread, and requests increased. It finally got to the point where Starks was doing a morning and afternoon tour day after day. It did not take long before he realized the combination of his passion for the collection and the public’s interest in it presented an opportunity.
The $100 million, 140,000 square-foot National Museum of Military Vehicles, about eight miles southeast of Dubois along highway 26, opened last summer.
Studebaker group meets April 17
The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has not held a meeting for several months due to the pandemic. We are pleased to announce that the club will meet in April. The meeting will be held here in Casper at the Yellowstone Garage at 1 p.m., on April 17. Following lunch, on your own, there will be a short business meeting starting with the election of officers. Following the meeting,by tradition, we will have our Christmas party with a gift exchange, ($20 limit ) Ladies bring a gift wrapped and marked "LADIES" and the men likewise for the men. Following the meeting, Bruce Berst will lead a guided tour of the National Historic Trails Center. We have been granted special permission for this tour. You need not own a Studebaker to be a member or guest of this club, just have an appreciation of the particular brand. If you have questions you may call Bruce at 267-8370.
Mule deer banquet April 24
The Mule Deer Foundation annual banquet, Central Wyoming Chapter, is April 24 at The Hangar in Bar Nunn. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets available at https://muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Casper-Wy-Banquet-2021-47606, or call 247-0246.
Come celebrate mule deer conservation, habitat improvement and our hunting heritage with the Central Wyoming Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation. We will have lots of raffles and games to win numerous firearms, other great prizes. We will also have many items up for grabs in both a silent and a live auction. All proceeds will directly benefit mule deer conservation and our great hunting heritage.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced "Pathways" program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
Club plans Super Flea for May
The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) has made every effort to survive the COVID pandemic, so members can continue to participate in and support the community and state of Wyoming. The club was “on hold” for most of 2020.
The CACC is planning a Super Flea Market for May 1 and 2, 2021, at the fairgrounds Industrial Building. For dealer information, please contact Chris or Dan at 234-2308 if you are interested in having a booth. The public is encourage to attend, COVID measures will be in place.
The board recently mailed a newsletter and membership form. If you did not receive one, and would like one, please send a request to P.O. Box 785, Casper, WY 82602 or call Ruth at 235-3141. The club is always seeking new members and/or dealers.
Regular monthly CACC meetings have not yet resumed. The club is working hard to make this happen. The club normally meets once a month to conduct business, have a guest speaker, and refreshments. Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration, or “history of the past” is invited to join the club. Reminder to current members, 2021 dues are now due and can be mailed to P O Box 785, Casper, WY 82602. Annual dues are $10 for singles and $15 per couple.
We send our sincere sympathy to members, families, and friends who have been affected by COVID, as some longtime club members have passed away during the past year.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers, and donates proceeds to Wyoming museums and other local non-profit organizations.