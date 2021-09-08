Town Crier: Clubs

Once again the time is here for all of us old timers to get together and swap lies, tell true stories, enjoy a good meal and have a libation or two with our friends. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 14. As always we will honor the oldest one in attendance, longest in years of membership and the one who resides and has traveled the longest to join us. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. or thereabouts. Any local Elk members needing a ride may call the Lodge at 307-234-4839. We’ll make sure you get here and back safely!