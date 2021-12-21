Town Crier: Clubs

Antique club sets events

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) recently donated more than $10,000 to museums across the State of Wyoming and local organizations. One of the Club’s goals is to preserve the local, state, and regional Western history for future generations, and believes our museums play a big role in serving this mission.

Funds are raised by sponsoring three Super Flea and Collectible shows in March, May, and October. The next show will be held March 5 and 6 at the Natrona County Fairgrounds.

The hard work and dedication of club members and the dealers who participate in the shows, along with the patrons who pass through the doors make these donations possible. New club members and dealers are always welcome. The Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center.

The CACC will be having its Christmas dinner this month, in lieu of a general membership meeting. Members, if you haven’t signed up for the dinner, please call Carol at 259-3242.

At our Thursday, Jan. 20, meeting we will have a presentation on dolls.

The CACC would like to wish all citizens of Casper a Merry Christmas and best wishes and happy collecting in 2022! We appreciate your support! The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Activities at Elks

Children’s Christmas Party at the Casper Elks Lodge is Friday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring the children down to play some games and sing Christmas Carols and see Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus! Receive a sack of goodies! This is open to the public.

Due to some unforeseen circumstances, we unfortunately need to cancel Christmas ball DINNER. The DANCE will still go on as planned, with the band starting at 8 p.m. If you’ve prepaid for your meal and would like a refund, please see the bar manager; otherwise, the meal and payment will be carried over for Sweetheart Ball in February.

All Elk members and guest are invited to come down and enjoy your family Elk members for the annual Tom and Jerry Party on Friday, Dec. 24! The party is from 4 to 6 p.m. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839.

Lodge will be closed Dec. 25.

New Years Eve “Happening” a Clue Mystery Dinner is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Cost is $15 a person, hors d’oeuvres provided. Please sign up at the bar. Theme is 60’s, so if you still have your outfits from the last murder mystery dinner come on down and have some more fun. After dinner their will be music by The Avengers starting at 8 p.m. Party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839.

Lodge will be closed Jan. 1

Model railroad club sets events

We are announcing our 7th Annual event helping the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center celebrate the Holidays. At the same time we announce that we will not be at the Clubhouse during December.

We will return to the Clubhouse and our regular hours of operations in January. Those hours are the same for the balance of November: Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

We had one of our more successful Open House events Nov. 5-7. Thank you to all that had a hand in the endeavor. We could not have carried it off without you! From the members of the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association.

We still share our talents and abilities with you, we even try to get older equipment running for you. So come on over to the Clubhouse at `1356 N. Center Street. Bring your camera along with you.

For more information: call Homer at 307-266-6439, Harry at 307-235-4950, or Nathan at 307-258-7869.

Reservations open for historical society

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 10, April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Casper doll collector club at Senior Center

The doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St.

New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

Updated Toastmasters info

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell

Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0