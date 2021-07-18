Town Crier: Clubs

The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.

Pioneer picnic Aug. 1

The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct its summer picnic on Sunday, August 1, at the Pioneer Church area of the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds at 12:30 p.m. Please bring an individual sack lunch to eat. Drinking water will be supplied. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Contact Vaughn Cronin at 251-1466 for more information.

Elks family picnic Aug. 21

Elks Family Picnic in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge. Meat and beverages will be provided by the lodge. Please bring a covered dish of your choice to share with everyone. Please bring your own plates, eating utensils and lawn chairs. Picnic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family games for the older kids and the younger ones as well. The lodge is also hosting a car show that is open to the public. Register and Shine, 8 to 10 a.m. If you have an old car and would like to show it off, bring it down and register your car. Awards at 2 p.m. You may register that morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.

Update for model train fans