Town Crier: Clubs

Update for model train fans
The Central Wyoming Railroad Association thanks the Converse/Natrona communities for their continued support of our efforts to provide a home for history and educational themes to be presented to everyone. So many of the things we enjoy have been provided by the railroads: public transportation, the movement of vast quantities of raw and finished materials, even the evolution of hybrid surface mobile machinery. So thank you club members, The Riverside Mobile Home Court for the building (at 1356 N. Center Street), where we have our clubhouse, the Casper Star-Tribune for frequent publications of our announcements, Channel 13 News for coverage of our some of our events and to individuals and families that want others to enjoy what their family members enjoyed. After all, we do find homes for some things that no longer can keep around and are still have some value.
Please keep in mind that our aisleways are ADA compliant and we have small step stools that enables the smaller set to get a better view of the trains and scenery. We even allow some of the trains to be operated by visitors, a unique concept not found everywhere. We have a lending library of books, VHS and DVDs. We also have on display a variety of items that consists of buttons, nails, uniforms, and tools, etc. used by railroads and their employees.
An extra thank you to the Star-Tribune for publishing our hours of operation and attendance at the Clubhouse. We continue to be there on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Since we have no phone there, information can be obtained by calling Nathan at 258-7869, Homer at 266-6439 or Harry at 235-4950. A message may be left at either number.
German Stammtisch meets
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — July 22, August 26, September 23, October 28, November 11 and December 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.
Updated Toastmasters info
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
- Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com