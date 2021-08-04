Town Crier: Clubs

OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Updated Toastmasters info
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
- Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.
- m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com
Elks family picnic Aug. 21
Elks Family Picnic in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge. Meat and beverages will be provided by the lodge. Please bring a covered dish of your choice to share with everyone. Please bring your own plates, eating utensils and lawn chairs. Picnic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family games for the older kids and the younger ones as well. The lodge is also hosting a car show that is open to the public. Register and Shine, 8 to 10 a.m. If you have an old car and would like to show it off, bring it down and register your car. Awards at 2 p.m. You may register that morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.
German Stammtisch meets
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.