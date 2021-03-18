Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Rotarians talk global
On Monday, March 22, the Rotary Club of Casper will hear about the education, water and sanitation global grant project in the township outside of Makhanda (Grahamtown), South Africa. at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The program will be presented by Rotarians Julia Heemstra, Past District Governors Ken Small and Stuart Palmer of the Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and Past President Gavin Keeton “zooming in” from Makhanda, South Africa. Rotary Club members and their guests will learn about how the Rotary Club of Casper can participate in providing clean water to students, keeping schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing student achievement scores in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.
Red Hats do lunch
There will be a Red Hat luncheon at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 25, at the Silver Fox, 3422 Energy Ln. Your hostesses will be Donna Jones 235-1148, Ann Pfaff 234-9874, Margaret Schaffer 267-8793. Please call one of the Hostesses to confirm your reservation.
Inaugural ball at Elks
Casper Elks Inaugural Banquet & Ball is set for March 27, 2021, cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner will be chicken cordon bleu, potato casserole, vegetables and salad. You must have reservations for dinner .No walk in's. Coat and tie, no jeans. Cost is $20 per person payable in advance. RSVP at the Lodge or call 234-4839 or 237-2432 by March 24, 2021. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member.
Studebaker group meets April 17
The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has not held a meeting for several months due to the pandemic. We are pleased to announce that the club will meet in April. The meeting will be held here in Casper at the Yellowstone Garage at 1 p.m., on April 17. Following lunch, on your own, there will be a short business meeting starting with the election of officers. Following the meeting,by tradition, we will have our Christmas party with a gift exchange, ($20 limit ) Ladies bring a gift wrapped and marked "LADIES" and the men likewise for the men. Following the meeting, Bruce Berst will lead a guided tour of the National Historic Trails Center. We have been granted special permission for this tour. You need not own a Studebaker to be a member or guest of this club, just have an appreciation of the particular brand. If you have questions you may call Bruce at 267-8370.
Mule deer banquet April 24
The Mule Deer Foundation annual banquet, Central Wyoming Chapter, is April 24 at The Hangar in Bar Nunn. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets available at https://muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Casper-Wy-Banquet-2021-47606, or call 247-0246.
Come celebrate mule deer conservation, habitat improvement and our hunting heritage with the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation. We will have lots of raffles and games to win numerous firearms, other great prizes. We will also have many items up for grabs in both a silent and a live auction. All proceeds will directly benefit mule deer conservation and our great hunting heritage.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced "Pathways" program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
Club plans Super Flea for May
The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) has made every effort to survive the COVID pandemic, so members can continue to participate in and support the community and state of Wyoming. The club was “on hold” for most of 2020.
The CACC is planning a Super Flea Market for May 1 and 2, 2021, at the fairgrounds Industrial Building. For dealer information, please contact Chris or Dan at 234-2308 if you are interested in having a booth. The public is encourage to attend, COVID measures will be in place.
The board recently mailed a newsletter and membership form. If you did not receive one, and would like one, please send a request to P.O. Box 785, Casper, WY 82602 or call Ruth at 235-3141. The club is always seeking new members and/or dealers.
Regular monthly CACC meetings have not yet resumed. The club is working hard to make this happen. The club normally meets once a month to conduct business, have a guest speaker, and refreshments. Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration, or “history of the past” is invited to join the club. Reminder to current members, 2021 dues are now due and can be mailed to P O Box 785, Casper, WY 82602. Annual dues are $10 for singles and $15 per couple.
We send our sincere sympathy to members, families, and friends who have been affected by COVID, as some longtime club members have passed away during the past year.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers, and donates proceeds to Wyoming museums and other local non-profit organizations.