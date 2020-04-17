Town Crier: Clubs

Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children and conduct village business in German, and their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on Facebook.

Did you know that “Pennsylvania Dutch” is actually “Pennsylvania German?” The German word for German is “Deutsch,” which created the confusion. The language they still speak in Pennsylvania today is a very old version of a dialect that was spoken long ago in the Rhineland Palatinate when these ancestors emigrated.

What interesting information can you find to share?

In the meantime, Alles Gute!

Toastmaster meetings canceled