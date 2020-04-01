Town Crier: Clubs

Update from model railroaders
In conjunction with the Sheridan Model Railroad Association, the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association announces the postponement of the Sub-Regional NMRA Meeting and picnic/Op Session scheduled for May 9 in Casper to sometime in the fall, maybe in September. They regret that this may disappoint folks.
Those Casper members that have keys may still access the clubhouse to run trains or work on projects. The doors will still be open for viewing and consultations/repairs/appraisals at mid-day on Wednesdays and Friday evenings and early Saturday afternoons. Social distancing can be maintained in the clubhouse. The door knobs and other surfaces have been cleaned and disinfected by one of the trained members.
Retired teachers cancel breakfast
The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.
All Elks events canceled
Effective immediately, all events, including private member business meetings, etc., have been canceled at the Casper Elks Lodge until further notice. The lodge remains open so that the secretary, treasurer and bar manager may carry out their duties. The secretary will continue to maintain regular office hours so that members may attend to business at hand. All dining and bar availability is closed.
NARFE meeting canceled
The Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) has canceled the March, 2020 meeting.
Democratic forums canceled
Due to reasons everyone is now painfully aware of, the last Women’s Democratic Forum of the 2019-2020 season hase been canceled April 11. But please look forward to next fall. They will be back up and running.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming’s past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
Stammtisch plans winter schedule
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events:
German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Come try their great selection of locally brewed beers or a soft drink. And food can be purchased there from Mouthful, including burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Finally, Wind City Sweets & Treats offers handmade pretzels with sauce as well as a delicious variety of dessert items. Please join at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on April 16 and May 21.
New address for Bosom Buddies
Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has relocated with Windblown Fibers to Market Square downtown The volunteer knitting group continues in its mission to support breast cancer survivors by providing knitted bosoms that are soft, washable and lightweight at no charge to the recipient. Custom knitted chemo caps can also be requested to suit any age or gender. A rainbow of colors await! The group appreciates having a home with Windblown Fibers at their new location, and can be contacted there at 337-3900 or through the Facebook page, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming.
Vive La Joie seeks new members
Vive La Joie, a dinner/dance club, is seeking new members. The dinner/dance social club was founded in the 1940s to promote an evening out with your date to socialize, enjoy a nice dinner and dance to the sounds of local bands. Music ranges from swing, pop, country western to polkas, whatever the members request. A cocktail party precedes each of the four outings the club sponsors per year. Members gather at one of the host houses for drinks and appetizers, then proceed to the main venue. Current officers are president David and DeeAnne Simonson, secretary/treasurer Larry and Becky Steensland. Please call Larry at 307-333-3745 or Becky at 259-3350, for membership information.
Toastmaster Clubs seeking members
Toastmasters is a step-by-step program designed to learn how to prepare and deliver presentations (both planned and impromptu) and improve communication and learn leadership skills. Students are welcome.
Guests and new members are welcome to attend any of the three clubs in Casper. It is a perfect time to check out Toastmasters as a new “Pathways” learning system has recently been launched by Toastmasters International with 11 communication “paths” to choose from. Toastmasters is a proven way to enrich your life and advance your career. The Casper Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m., Perkins Family Restaurant, 229 East 2nd St. (Can order breakfast.) Great way to start the week! Contact MaryAnn at 234-0158 or 262-5539.
Pathfinder Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second and fourth Tuesdays. Casper Family YMCA conference room, 1611 Casper Mountain Road. Contact Tom at 262-3655.
Pioneer Toastmasters, Noon to 1 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Eggingtons Restaurant, Upstairs, 220 E. 2nd Street. (Can order lunch!). Contact Neil at 227-0551.
Stop by at any of the above meetings as a guest or new member. Learn more at http://www.Toastmasters.org. You may also email jenerize1@hotmail.com or call 307-258-0572.
Toastmasters is devoted to providing the opportunity for men and women to develop communication and leadership skills in a mutually supportive learning environment.
